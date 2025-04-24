Cigogne Management SA Invests $2.02 Million in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Cigogne Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Affinity Bancshares comprises approximately 1.2% of Cigogne Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cigogne Management SA owned about 1.80% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

