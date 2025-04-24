29,649 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Cigogne Management SA

Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Amedisys accounts for 1.6% of Cigogne Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 81,532 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

