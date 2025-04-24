CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after acquiring an additional 991,354 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 251,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $121.99 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

