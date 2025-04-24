Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $65.57 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,574,000. AutoZone accounts for 3.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,650.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,584.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3,351.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

