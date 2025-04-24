Empire Financial Management Company LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,934,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Home Depot by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.03 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.88 and a 200 day moving average of $393.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

