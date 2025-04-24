Empire Financial Management Company LLC Buys 8,793 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned about 2.11% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGER. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

HGER stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

