AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.