Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $1.43 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

