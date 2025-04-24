Orvieto Partners L.P. Takes $3.10 Million Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Gambling.com Group comprises about 2.6% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned 0.59% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 501.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 269,916 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,631.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.