Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Raymond James by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,475,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.51. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

