Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

