Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

