Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 60,221 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,221 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 372,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,366,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP stock opened at $471.56 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.