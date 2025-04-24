Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,571 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

