Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.25% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,445,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

