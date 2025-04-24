Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,952 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 41,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autodesk by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.54 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average is $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

