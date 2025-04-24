Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.91 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

DLR opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

