Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $116,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

