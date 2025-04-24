BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Entegris were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.