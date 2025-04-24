Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $82,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 273,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $283.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $326.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.53.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.