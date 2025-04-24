Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $492.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

