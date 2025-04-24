Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 84,464 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,464 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $92,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.96.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

