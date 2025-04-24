Syon Capital LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

