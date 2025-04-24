Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,719,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.79% of Roivant Sciences worth $67,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 565,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,374.98. This represents a 19.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $14,922,538 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

