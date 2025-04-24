Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 24,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Altria Group worth $82,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.18.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.