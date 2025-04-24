Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,454,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

