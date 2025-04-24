Empire Financial Management Company LLC Has $446,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 340.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,180 shares of company stock worth $1,032,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.