Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Corteva by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 755.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after acquiring an additional 488,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.