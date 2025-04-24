Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,381 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $47,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $303.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average of $259.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

