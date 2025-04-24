Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 1,831 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises approximately 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Carter’s worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 892,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 339,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

