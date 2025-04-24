Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,334,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,528 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,559.49. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

