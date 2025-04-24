Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,180 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises about 1.1% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of ICU Medical worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

ICUI stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.86.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.