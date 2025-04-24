Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

