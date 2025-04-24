D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHI opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

