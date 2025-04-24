Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.65. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

