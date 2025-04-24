Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 11,714 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

