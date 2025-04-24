Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Cfra Research to “Hold”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra Research from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 5.5 %

TSLA opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.05. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.51 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.