Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $36,568,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

