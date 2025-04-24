Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

