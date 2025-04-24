Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.24.

Tesla Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.07 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $157.51 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.05. The stock has a market cap of $807.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

