Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 123,429 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.10% of Insmed worth $877,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insmed Stock Down 0.6 %

INSM opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

