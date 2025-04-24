J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after buying an additional 142,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.90 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average is $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

