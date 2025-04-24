Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $984,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

