Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,727,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

