Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,905 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Primerica worth $62,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.53 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

