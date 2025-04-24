iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 38,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $94.34 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

