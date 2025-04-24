Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,379 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $70,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after acquiring an additional 669,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $68,775,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 418,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

