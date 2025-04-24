Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

