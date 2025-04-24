Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216,118 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,118 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $83,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.