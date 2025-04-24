MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 16,894 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of APO stock opened at $126.65 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.